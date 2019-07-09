The 2019 ESPY Awards (ABC at 8) Tracy Morgan hosts the sports award show. (Pictured: Former NFL player Jim Kelly, right, accepts the Jimmy V Award from Dan Marino, left, and John Elway at the 2018 ESPYs. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) Aunt Lydia’s life before Gilead is explored.

MasterChef (FOX at 8) An immunity challenge pits the final 16 contestants against one another with an Italian-inspired team challenge.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) The honeymoon phase isn’t picture-perfect for the newlyweds, but before they leave Antigua, they get to know their new spouses.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Kelsey and Liza have to win over a new author who doesn’t have a high opinion of millennials, while Maggie seeks alternative healing measures for her problems.

Returning

Harlots (Hulu streaming) Season 3.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Season 3.

Specials

Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff (History at 8) The “Knight Rider” alum chronicles how the 1980s changed cars and popular culture forever.

Hubble’s Amazing Journey (NatGeo at 8) An updated look at what the imaging spacecraft was able to teach us about the universe.

Premiere

Family Reunion (Netflix streaming) A family moves from the Pacific Northwest to the South.

Florida Girls (Pop at 10) Four friends try to get their lives together.

Movie

Parchis: The Documentary (Netflix streaming) A look at the Spanish record company and how it was able to dominate the charts in the 1980s. English subtitles.

Season finale

Scream (VH1 at 10) The slasher reboot comes to a close.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Adam Scott

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta Vol. 2

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Dave Bautista, Jaden Smith.