Listings for April 2.
(All times Eastern.)
MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The top 16 chefs compete in an English-trifle-themed cooking challenge.
Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Martin and Lena run into an issue during their family outing.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team looks into the death of a former Navy SEAL.
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Callie feels uneasy as Jamal’s trial begins, knowing that the information she has could affect the case. Season finale.
Bong Appetit (Viceland at 7) Season 3
Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 19
Legendary Locations (Travel at 10) Season 2
7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Season 6
The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Season 2
Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 10:30) Chase and Savannah Chrisley set off on a cross-country road trip.
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Logic
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Marsai Martin
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sam Rockwell, Kathie Lee Gifford, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Oklahoma!”
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emilia Clarke, Henry Winkler, H.E.R.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, the Killers
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zach Braff, Ben Platt
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Issa Rae, Timothy Simons, Rachael Ray, Aaron Comess
—