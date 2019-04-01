This Is Us (NBC at 9) Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth figure out ways to move forward with their relationship while Rebecca provides babysitting help for baby Jack on tonight’s season finale.

Listings for April 2.

(All times Eastern.)

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The top 16 chefs compete in an English-trifle-themed cooking challenge.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Martin and Lena run into an issue during their family outing.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team looks into the death of a former Navy SEAL.

Special

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Finale

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Callie feels uneasy as Jamal’s trial begins, knowing that the information she has could affect the case. Season finale.

Returning

Bong Appetit (Viceland at 7) Season 3

Little People, Big World (TLC at 9) Season 19

Legendary Locations (Travel at 10) Season 2

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 10) Season 6

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Season 2

Premiere

Growing Up Chrisley (USA at 10:30) Chase and Savannah Chrisley set off on a cross-country road trip.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Logic

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Marsai Martin

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sam Rockwell, Kathie Lee Gifford, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Oklahoma!”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emilia Clarke, Henry Winkler, H.E.R.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, the Killers

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zach Braff, Ben Platt

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Issa Rae, Timothy Simons, Rachael Ray, Aaron Comess