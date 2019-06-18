Yellowstone (Paramount at 10) John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gives his son Kayce (Luke Grimes) control of the ranch when the show returns Wednesday for Season 2. (Paramount Network)

Listings for June 19.

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu at 3 a.m.) June and Serena learn new information about baby Nichole.

Grownish (Freeform at 8) Zoey tries to find a job that aligns with her career goals.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The contestants compete in their first team challenge.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Alba and Rogelio worry about Xo.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 9) Paul looks into Austin as a potential location for a new restaurant.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Lauren holds a party to reveal the gender of Clare’s baby.

Premieres

Beats (Netflix streaming) A teenager in Chicago finds an unusual ally to create a hip-hop act with.

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix streaming) A political documentary about Brazil.

Rivers of Life (WETA and WMPT at 8) Explore characteristics of the world’s major rivers.

When Whales Walked (WETA and WMPT at 9) Scientists around the world evaluate fossils of prehistoric beasts to learn more about evolution.

Returning

Basketball Wives (VH1 at 8) Season 8

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Arturo Castro

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sleater-Kinney

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ice Cube, Tig Notaro

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Miles Teller, Ayesha Curry, Hollywood Vampires

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ian McKellen, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Pegg