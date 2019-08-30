My One & Only (Hallmark at 9) Contestants on a bachelor-style dating show vie for the affection of Oliver, but Stephanie develops feelings for a rancher who rents out his space for the show to film. Pictured: Stephen Huszar, Pascale Hutton. (Steven Ackerman/Crown Media United States)

(All times Eastern.)

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, acting FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) and the Center for the National Interest’s Christian Whiton. Mike Emanuel will be guest-anchoring for Maria Bartiromo.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Exploring Oman’s most exciting cultural destinations.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Katie goes on the lam, and the women struggle to find her. Karen and Ashley get into an feud, while Karen tries to teach the ladies something new. Gizelle loses a fight with mother nature.

Succession (HBO at 9) After a popular anchor is embroiled in a scandal, Logan has to make some difficult decisions. Logan and Kendall try to meet with another CEO. Roman tries to expand his skill set. Connor and Willa go to a family friend’s funeral, but it dredges up a lot of uncomfortable memories.

Season premiere

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Oxygen’s show about women who commit crimes returns. Season 26.

Special

ABC’s Fall Preview Special (ABC at 7) ABC presents a few highlights for its upcoming fall slate and teases some returning shows.