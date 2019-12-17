Also? The obfuscation of it all. This is our whole world now, the core confusion — not knowing, not trusting our gut instincts, snookered by charlatans who pretend to be one thing and are really something else. “The Masked Singer” is a remarkably easy and cathartically entertaining place to direct our shared anxiety over this, to act out our wild and desperate need to reveal what is true and confirm our best hunches: Who is behind the mask? On “Saturday Night Live’s” sly cold-open sketch last week, a family of black voters is seen to care little for the Democratic field of candidates (“You know who I’m starting to like? That Pete Buttigieg!” gets a big laugh), with more interest in guessing the identities of the remaining “Masked Singer” contestants.

In the show’s second season finale on Wednesday night, loyal viewers — about 7 million each week — will once more pull their hair out trying to suss out the strange clues, attempting to pinpoint some clarifying familiarity in the voices. Will the Flamingo turn out to be Adrienne Houghton, the co-host of “The Real” daytime talk show? (Is it Demi Lovato? Is it Julianne Hough?) Who is the Rottweiler? (Former “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry?) And is the Fox indeed Jamie Foxx — could it be that easy? (Could it be Wayne Brady instead?)

It’s television at its simplest and most genius. The producer, Craig Plestis, has said he bought the American rights after he caught the South Korean version playing before a rapt audience of customers in a Thai restaurant.

What felt foreign and almost excessively stupid when Season 1 premiered in January has been made utterly American and instinctively engrossing. Instead of feeling the slight shame of watching junk TV, one is drawn in by the ingenuity of the costumes and the effort of the performers hiding within them. If you’re in the right mood, it’s great and weird fun.

The whole family can get involved — the younger ones have heard of celebrities (and celebrity foibles) that an older viewer never bothered to notice. The older folks still have a working knowledge of ancient pop lore, and can tell you why it’s such a big deal that the Bee, last season, turned out to be none other than the great Gladys Knight.

As one of the show’s judges, Jenny McCarthy, told a roomful of TV critics earlier this year when the show became an instant hit, “It’s something that’s now a family affair. . . . What I’m most proud of [is] the amount of people who have said, ‘This is the first show that my kids have gotten away from their video games and have come in the living room and sat down and watched with me.’ ”

In addition to this pop-culture communion, thoughts turn to the very nature of modern celebrity status. The walls separating the A-list from the B-list (and the C-list and especially the D-list) are no longer the solid structures they used to be, and instead resemble something our president might build, too late and after the fact. Singing-show winners break into movies. Movie stars break into television. Television stars become talk-show hosts. Reality-show stars run for office. Never has so much effort gone into preventing celebrities from becoming has-beens.

This, in turn, becomes part of “The Masked Singer’s” allure: It treats its contestants with equal respect. Under that mask they could be anybody. Under that mask they could be a very important somebody. Many of them have said they were grateful to the mask for giving them something they’d long ago lost — a chance to be nobody.

Of course, nobody truly wants to be a nobody. Anonymity is just a temporary (and dangerous) plaything. The power of the mask is the strongest and most effective recurring theme in HBO’s superb, mind-bending drama “Watchmen,” where masks and hoods can be worn by heroes and terrorists alike, all of whom have something to hide.

The act of covering one’s identity serves its purpose and has its limits. Seal, unmasked last week as the Leopard, doesn’t want to be a nobody. Neither does Patti LaBelle (the Flower), or Paul Shaffer (the Skeleton) or former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams (the Butterfly). They’re all dabbling in a notion of it: What if I’d never been famous at all? Am I still talented?

Where better to acknowledge this inherent fear of nobodyness than up on that judge’s dais, where sits a panel of celebrities who, but for the grace of rebranding and good agents, ought to be nobodies by now: McCarthy, once a Playmate of the Year turned game-show co-host who dabbled in acting, now known primarily for harboring deeply misinformed views on immunization; Robin Thicke, caught hopelessly between his catchiest hit song (“Blurred Lines”) and its disastrously retrograde lyrics (and pilfered musical riff); Ken Jeong, who once practiced medicine and instead chose a life of being typecast as a clown; and Nicole Scherzinger, the former Pussycat Doll turned expert in stardom-extension techniques.

Scherzinger and the mystery celebrity inside a costume called “Thingamajig” (a tall, yellow-furred monster in a plaid suit) sustained a strange flirtation for most of the season. When his time came and Thingamajig was revealed last week to be Victor Oladipo, an Indiana Pacers guard, there was both excitement and reckoning. The mystique no longer existed; in an instant, the glitter lost some of its shimmer.

These are perhaps “Masked Singer’s” most fraught yet satisfying moments (there are entire YouTube compilations devoted just to the reveals), when the celebrity returns to just be a plain old celebrity, thanking their lucky stars for the work.

The Masked Singer (two hour) season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox. Season 3 will premiere after Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

