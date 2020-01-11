“We’re going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested,” Johnson said via video. “We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating.”
It’ll be the second NBC series tied to Johnson. He is returning for a second season as host and co-executive producer of “The Titan Games.”
On the big screen, Johnson currently stars in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and he next appears in “Jungle Cruise.”
