Despite the series’ seemingly endless Black suffering, the cast made clear that it never indulged in “trauma porn,” for which the recent series “Them,” also from Amazon, was frequently castigated. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) As unflinching as “Underground Railroad” is, the show is ultimately less about the torture of slavery and more about the quest for freedom in the face of endless obstacles. It never stops celebrating our potential for love and fortitude, seen in Cora and many of the Black men and women she encounters along the way, who are given more agency under Jenkins’s watch.