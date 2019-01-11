American Style (CNN at 7) A four-part miniseries focusing on how fashion trends throughout history have been influenced by social and political events premieres Sunday. Pictured: Donna Karan and Louis Dell'Olio in 1980. (Courtesy of CNN)

Listings for Jan. 12 and 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

My Mother’s Split Personalities (Lifetime at 8) Julie Price returns home after her father dies to find that her mother is not herself.

One Winter Proposal (Hallmark at 8) Old flames are reignited when four friends returns to their favorite ski resort.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN at 10) Three couples revitalize Huntsville, Ala., through their joint real estate venture the Comeback Group.

Returning

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN at 9) Season 6.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Hosts Llewellyn King and Linda Gasparello discuss developments in cryptography with Seny Kamara, a Brown University computer scientist and former Microsoft researcher.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former senator Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Abdulla al-Harrasi, chairman of Oman’s Public Authority for Radio and TV.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Julián Castro, former homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson.

Specials

24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (CW at 7) The show will air live from Santa Monica, Calif.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 3.

Victoria & Albert: The Wedding (WETA and WMPT at 10) Lucy Worsley re-creates the 1840 wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Premieres

Best Friend’s Betrayal (Lifetime at 8) Katie becomes obsessed with her best friend Jess when she starts dating a new man.

Disasters at Sea (Smithsonian at 9) Revisit the deadliest events from the past 50 years.

Valley of the Boom (Nat Geo at 9) A new series about the highs and lows of advances in the Silicon Valley.

Tigtone (Adult Swim at midnight) A hero-focused series taking place in a satirical fantasy universe.

Finales

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Smitty learns what it means to be in the family.

Rel (Fox at 9:30) Brittany helps Nat make a vision board.

Returning

Total Bellas (E! at 9) Season 4.

Victoria (WETA and WMPT at 9) Season 3.

True Detective (HBO at 9) Season 3.