Brexit(HBO at 9 ) Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Dominic Cummings, the architect of Britain’s Vote Leave campaign, in this drama about Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. Premieres Saturday. (Nick Wall/HBO)

Listings for Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice (Oxygen at 7) Retired New York Police detective Kevin Gannon and his team search for answers in killings where smiley-face graffiti was found near each body.

Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story (Lifetime at 8) The story of the investigate reporter and the mistreatment of the mentally ill that she brought to light.

Planet Earth: Dynasties (BBC America at 9) David Attenborough narrates this nature series that tracks five endangered species.

Special

Saturday Night Fever: The Ultimate Disco Movie (Reelz at 9) A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic film.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King discusses what Russia wants and why with retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Reps. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.), Washington Examiner’s Byron York, Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Exploring Oman’s economy, investment opportunities and plans for the future.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); Brett McGurk, the former special envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS; Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian.

Premieres

Mark of a Killer (Oxygen at 7) A series examining common characteristics that serial killers share.

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness (HMM at 9) A reporter tries to solve a murder.

Black Monday (Showtime at 10) How a group of outsiders managed to crash Wall Street.

Returning

Sister Wives (TLC at 8) Season 13.

Crashing (HBO at 10) Season 3.

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC at 10) Season 2.

High Maintenance (HBO at 10:30) Season 3.

SMILF (Showtime at 10:30) Season 2.

Midseason Premieres

Supergirl (CW at 8) Supergirl responds to a distress call that turns out to be a trap.

Charmed (CW at 9) The sisters seek advice from the elders regarding Harry.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Fiona continues on her downward spiral.