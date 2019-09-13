Comedy Central Roast(Comedy Central at 10 on Sunday) Alec Baldwin is the roastee, partaking in good-natured ribbing from colleagues and comics. (Pictured: Baldwin with his daughter Ireland.) (GETTY IMAGES FOR COMEDY CENTRAL)

(All times Eastern.)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Tracey is determined to find a black gown but her mom is opposed.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Quinnipiac University poll director Douglas Schwartz.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Acting homeland security director Kevin McAleenan, Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m. and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Opportunity and growth in Haiti.

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Noah attempts to sabotage Helen and Sasha’s relationship.

Succession (HBO at 9) A scandalous news article threatens to expose several well-kept plans.

Preacher (AMC at 10) Cassidy and Tulip hide Humperdoo from the Grail.

Ballers (HBO at 10:40) Spencer makes an unpopular decision while Joe’s personal life takes the front seat.

Returning

Carnival Eats (Cooking at 9) Crazy carnival foods including a pizza covered in penne alla vodka and a cannoli calzone.

Specials

Capturing Chris Watts (Reelz at 8) A documentary detailing Chris Watts’s downward spiral and the events that led to his murder of his wife and two children.

Loch Ness Monster: New Evidence (Travel at 8) Neil Gemmell uses scientific techniques to unravel the centuries-old mystery of the Loch Ness Monster.

Miniseries

Country Music (PBS at 8) Ken Burns’s eight-part series explores the history of country music from its deep roots in ballads, hymns and blues to its mainstream popularity.

[Hank Stuever on ‘Country Music’: High praise and heartache but not much analysis]

Movies

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix) Los Tigres del Norte performs at Folsom Prison in 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash’s iconic concert.

Islands of Fire (Smithsonian at 9) A look at the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a chain of small volcanic mountains and the species that live there.