Movie

The College Admissions Scandal (Lifetime at 8) The dramatization of the scandal that caught celebrities including Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman paying to get their children into prestigious schools. Followed at 10 with a discussion led by Gretchen Carlson about the real life events.

AD

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Host Llewellyn King and co-host Linda Gasparello talk to Leo Damrosch, a Harvard University professor, about his new book on Samuel Johnson.

AD

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Mark Penn.

This is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday) Taavi Rõivas, former prime minister of Estonia.

Premiere

Why We Hate (Discovery at 10) Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney present this docuseries about the origins and spread of hate.

Finales

Succession (HBO at 9) Logan considers whether to scapegoat someone for the latest scandal.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10:10) Eli questions whether the ministry should remain a family business.

Ballers (HBO at 11) New projects and opportunities present themselves.

— Hau Chu

AD