Mr. Robot (USA at 10 on Sunday) In the series’s final season — which will be the longest to date, with 13 episodes — the relationship between Elliot (Rami Malek, left) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) deepens. (Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network)

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Host Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Taylor Swift performs.

Returning

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet at 8) Season 2.

Pit Bulls & Parolees (Animal Planet at 9) Season 10.

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet at 10) Season 2.

Special

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO at 10) Comic Gary Gulman offers candid reflections on his struggles with depression through stand-up and short documentary interludes.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Reps. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Chris Stewart (R-Utah).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Host Llewellyn King interviews John Holdren, former science adviser to President Barack Obama, about climate change.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), George Papadopoulos.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Premieres

Batwoman (CW at 8) Ruby Rose stars as the DC Comics crime-fighter, becoming TV’s first live-action lesbian superhero lead character. Read Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC at 8) Tiffany Haddish hosts a revival of the classic series.

Press (PBS at 10) This series follows the personal and professional lives of rival London newspaper editors and reporters as their industry struggles to contend with the explosion of online media.

Returning

Supergirl (CW at 9) Season 5.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 10.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10) Season 6.

Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food at 10) Season 2.

Talking Dead (AMC at 10:15) Season 9.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Edward Norton, Alessia Cara.