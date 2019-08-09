My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (HBO at 10:30) Comedian Julio Torres explores funny anecdotes and stories by examining his favorite shapes in this special. (Zach Dilgard/HBO/Zach Dilgard/HBO)

(All times Eastern.)

Black Love (OWN at 9) Celebrity couples including Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin get candid about their love stories.

Specials

Manson: The Women (Oxygen at 7) The two-hour documentary explores how Charles Manson was able to charm the women who joined his murderous circle.

The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet at 8) 10-part series highlighting conservation efforts at the San Diego Zoo.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Washington Times Opinion Editor Charles Hurt; Fox News’s Howard Kurtz; Donna Brazile, Kristen Soltis Anderson.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Stephen K. Bannon, former White House chief strategist; Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal; Stephen Moore, former Fed Board nominee.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) A visit to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley contacts a distant relative but is left stunned by the encounter. Gizelle confronts Monique at Robyn’s open house.

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E! at 10) Khloe and her trainers help two women with their emotional eating.

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo at 10:15) Sherri Shepherd, Ashley Darby.

Premiere

Strange World (Travel at 10) Filmmaker Christopher Garetano investigates various conspiracy theories and unexplained occurrences.

MiniSeries

The Food That Built America (History at 9) This three-part series looks at food titans whose businesses changed America, including Milton Hershey and the McDonald brothers.

Returning

Succession (OWN at 9) Shiv wonders if Logan is playing mind games with his successor. Season 2.

Specials

Teen Choice Awards (Fox at 8) The fans vote for the best in film, television and movies. Hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik.

Robin Williams: When the Laughter Stops (Reelz at 9) The life and work of Robin Williams and the tragic end that few saw coming.