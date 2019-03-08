The Case Against Adnan Syed(HBO at 9) This four-part series that dives into the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee and the conviction of Adnan Syed premieres Sunday night.

Listings for March 9 and 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Family or Fiance (OWN at 10) Eight engaged couples try to navigate their relationships with their significant others and relatives.

Special

Drag Me Down the Aisle (TLC at 9) Drag queens help brides prepare for their big day.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Part I: City of the Future event in San Antonio.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) National security adviser John Bolton, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Exploring Greece’s cultural treasures.

Premieres

Finding Justice (BET at 8) A docuseries breaking down racial injustices.

Buddy vs. Duff (Food at 9) Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman take part in a baking competition.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) An addition to the Married to Medicine franchise.

Epic Yellowstone (Smithsonian at 9) Explore the diverse, expansive national park.

Now Apocalypse (Starz at 9) Friends in Los Angeles explore sexuality and the unknown. See Hank Stuever's review, C1.

Mediterranean Life (HGTV at 10) People search for new homes by the sea.

Specials

Uncovered: The Cult of Yahweh Ben Yahweh (Oxygen at 7) How the cult leader persuaded his followers to murder more than a dozen people.

Einstein and Hawking: Unlocking the Universe (Science at 8) Learn about the two legendary figures and how they shaped our understanding of science.

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (CBS at 9) A tribute to the late singer.

Finale

Shameless (Showtime at 9) The Gallaghers try to make a decision. Season finale.