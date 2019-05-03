Listings for May 4 and 5.
(All times Eastern.)
Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Adam Sandler hosts, Shawn Mendes is the musical guest.
Paris, Wine & Romance (Hallmark at 9) A woman falls for her competitor in an international wine competition.
The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell (Oxygen at 7) This investigation into the case offers new insights and details.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The coming digitization of cities.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Former inmates discuss their paths through prison and rehabilitation.
The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Based on the novels “The Constant Princess” and “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.
Cher: Do You Believe (Reelz at 9) A documentary about the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner.
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty (HMM at 9) Hailey Dean helps her friend Fincher Garland deal with a deatht he believes wasn’t an accident.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha’s baby special, Part 2.
