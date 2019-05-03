The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) The reality series focusing on women from Potomac, Md., returns Sunday night for its fifth season. Pictured: Housewife Gizelle Bryant.

Listings for May 4 and 5.

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Adam Sandler hosts, Shawn Mendes is the musical guest.

Premieres

Paris, Wine & Romance (Hallmark at 9) A woman falls for her competitor in an international wine competition.

Special

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell (Oxygen at 7) This investigation into the case offers new insights and details.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The coming digitization of cities.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Former inmates discuss their paths through prison and rehabilitation.

Premieres

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Based on the novels “The Constant Princess” and “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.

Cher: Do You Believe (Reelz at 9) A documentary about the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty (HMM at 9) Hailey Dean helps her friend Fincher Garland deal with a deatht he believes wasn’t an accident.

Special

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha’s baby special, Part 2.