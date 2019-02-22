True Detective(HBO at 9) The Season 3 finale of the crime show, focused on police detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali, right) airs Sunday night. Also pictured: Stephen Dorff, left, and Brett Cullen. (Warrick Page/HBO)

Listings for Feb. 23 and 24.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

34th Independent Spirit Awards (IFC at 5) The awards broadcast from Santa Monica, Calif., and Aubrey Plaza hosts.

Premieres

Love on the Menu (Hallmark at 8) A chef is forced to make a business deal when the restaurant he runs with his wife starts getting into financial trouble.

Who’s Stalking Me? (Lifetime at 8) Amanda lets a detective help her after a home break-in, but he isn’t who he seems to be.

Auto/Biography (MotorTrend at 9) An overview of the history of popular cars.

O.G. (HBO at 10) Jeffrey Wright plays a prisoner who is facing release from a maximum-security prison.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Saltzberg Security and Sustainability Forum Executive Director Edward Saltzberg, WeeGreen President Brian Keane.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Retired Gen. Jack Keane.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The American Enterprise Institute’s Zack Cooper.

Specials

91st Annual Academy Awards (ABC at 8) Broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Lost Beasts of the Ice Age (Science at 8) A two-hour examination of the creatures of the Ice Age, including the woolly mammoth.

Premiere

Evan Goes Wild (Animal Planet at 9) Veterinarian Evan Antin explores wildlife around the world.

Returning

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) Season 6.

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Season 7.

Meet the Peetes (Hallmark at 9) Season 2.