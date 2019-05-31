The Weekly(FX at 10) A look inside the journalism of The New York Times, each issue focusing on a particular issue and journalist. Premieres sunday night. Pictured: Brian Rosenthal.

Listings forJune 1 and 2.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau (Oxygen at 6) Zahau was found dead outside the home of her wealthy boyfriend in 2011.

My House Is Your House (HGTV at 11) Two teams help property owners transform their homes into desirable short-term rental options.

Returning

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet at 9) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.), former attorney general Michael Mukasey.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Premieres

Marriage Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon Taffer of “Bar Rescue” turns his attention to married couples.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Based on the 2013 novel by Joe Hill about a vampire and a young artist who has the chance to stop him.

Relatively Nat & Liv (E! at 10) A new reality show about social influencers and cousins Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

Returning

Axios (HBO at 6) Season 2.

Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Season 5.

Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Season 2.

Luther (BBC America at 8) Season 5.

Southern Charm New Orleans (Bravo at 9) Season 2.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 5.

Secrets of the Zoo (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Season 2.

Island Hunters (HGTV at 10:30) Season 5.

Specials

Downton Abbey Returns (WETA at 9) Interviews with producers and cast ahead of the upcoming feature film.

D-Day: The Untold Stories (History at 9) A commemoration of the 75th anniversary.

Ghostbusters: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 9) How the legendary movie got created.

Family Man, Family Murderer: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 10) The story of Chris Watts, who killed his wife and daughters.

Truth Behind the Moon Landing (Science at 10) A dissection of popular conspiracy theories.

Raising Wild (Discovery at 10) A family starts a new life in a remote area in Washington.