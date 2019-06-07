Billions(Showtime at 9) Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore, pictured) finds himself getting closer to the truth and Axe makes a life-altering decision on Sunday night’s season finale episode. (Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME)

Listings for June 8 and 9.

(All times Eastern.)

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Huawei Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy, former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Greek Minister of Economy and Development Dimitri Papadimitriou.

Specials

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS at 8) James Corden hosts.

Secrets in the Sky: The Untold Story of Skunk Works (History at 9) The truth about the secretive Lockheed Martin program.

Returning

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Season 5.

The Good Witch (Hallmark at 8) Season 5.

Big Little Lies (HBO at 9) Season 2.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Season 4.

Carnival Eats (Cooking at 9) Season 7.

Claws (TNT at 9) Season 3.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) Season 10.

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Season 4.

Premieres

Legends of the Deep (Science at 9) Céline and Fabien Cousteau uncover unknowns about the ocean.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (Travel at 9) Bruce Campbell hosts this revival series.

sMothered (TLC at 10) Follow along with four sets of mother-daugher pairs who are unusually close.

Elton John: Ten Days That Rocked (Reelz at 9) A documentary about the legendary musician.