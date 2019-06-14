City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) An assistant district attorney named Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge, pictured) teams up with a corrupt former FBI veteran in this series set in Boston in the 1990s. Premieres Sunday. (Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME)

Listings for June 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Ovation at 9) The U.S. premiere of the Canadian series.

Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley (Oxygen at 7) Inside the murder of the 15-year-old in 1975.

Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8 (ID at 10) A look at a case that involved eight women found dead in Louisiana between 2005 and 2009.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D-Pa.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), author Gordon Chang.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Greek politician Elena Kountoura.

Premieres

Apollo’s Moon Shot (Smithsonian at 8) A reflection on the space race.

Breaking the Band (Reelz at 9) What led to the breakups of Motley Crue and Guns N’ Roses?

Euphoria (HBO at 9) Zendaya stars as a high schooler experimenting with sex and drugs. Based on the Israeli series of the same name. See Hank Stuever’s review on Page C1.

Atomic Age Declassified (Smithsonian at 9) An examination of recently declassified U.S. documents.

The Good Fight (CBS at 9) A lawyer and her godmother fight to return their lives to normal after a financial scam zaps their savings.

Returning

Endeavour (WETA and WMPT at 9) Season 6.

Special

Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars (History at 9) Inside the fight for domination in the industry.