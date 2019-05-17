Game of Thrones(HBO at 9) Eight years after the show premiered, the battle for the Iron Throne finally comes to an end with Sunday night’s series finale episode. Pictured: Emilia Clarke.

Listings for May 18 and 19.

(All times Eastern.)

Finale

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Paul Rudd hosts and DJ Khaled is the musical guest. Season finale.

Returning

Cake Boss (Discovery at 9) Season 14.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Reps. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Former inmates discuss race, class and criminal justice in America.

Season Finales

American Idol (ABC at 8) A new champion is crowned.

Call the Midwife (WETA and WMPT at 8) The Turners prepare for their goodbyes to May.

Supergirl (CW at 8) Lex Luthor brings Lena and Lillian Luthor to the White House.

Charmed (CW at 9) Maggie, Mel and Harry try to deal with Macy’s new power.

Barry (HBO at 10:20) Sally makes an impulse decision the night of the big performance and Fuches seeks help.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) Callen, Sam and Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb, Jr. try to track down Islamic State sympathizers.

Premieres

The Aquarium (Animal Planet at 8) Go behind the scenes at the Georgia Aquarium, known for its conservation work.

Jeffrey Dahmer: Killer Cannibal (Reelz at 9) How he went from a normal boy to an infamous serial killer.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence (HMM at 9) A district attorney finds a recent parolee dead in his home.

Special

Meghan’s New Life: The Real Princess Diaries (Lifetime at 10) A glimpse of Meghan Markle’s first few weeks as a royal.