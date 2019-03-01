Saturday Night Live(NBC at 11:30) Actor and comedian John Mulaney will play host and country superstar Thomas Rhett will be the musical guest on this weekend’s brand-new live episode.

Listings for March 2.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Just Add Romance (Hallmark at 8) Two chefs develop a relationship while competing on a cooking show.

The Killer Downstairs (Lifetime at 8) A woman learns that the new tenant in her basement suite is a dangerous stalker.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) National security adviser John Bolton.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Columbia Energy Exchange’s Bill Loveless, E&E News’s Peter Behr.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), former solicitor general Ken Starr.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Kosovo’s ambassador, Vlora Citaku.

Returning

American Idol (ABC at 8) Season 17.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Season 10.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Very Cavallari (E! at 10) Season 2.

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Season 7.

Specials

BET Social Awards (BET at 8) An awards showing focused on the best and worst things to come out of social media. DC Young Fly and JessHilarious host.

Saudi Arabia: Kingdom of Secrets (CNN at 8) The history of the U.S.-Saudi relationship, and the high-profile slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Premieres

Leaving Neverland (HBO at 8) Two men share their stories about their relationships as young boys with the late singer Michael Jackson.

Family Food Showdown (Food at 8) Two families compete in a cooking challenge consisting of three rounds.

The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power (CNN at 9) The story of the Bush dynasty, narrated by Ed Harris.

Free Solo (Nat Geo at 9) The Oscar-winning documentary about Alex Honnold’s solo free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Midseason Premiere

Shark Tank (ABC at 10) Alli Webb guest judges.