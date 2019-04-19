Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (CBS at 8) A musical event hosted by Smokey Robinson, left, and Cedric the Entertainer at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airs Sunday night. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Listings for April 20 and 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Grass Is Greener (Netflix streaming) Experts break down America’s relationship with marijuana.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime at 8) Based on the author and motivational speaker’s life as a child navigating the foster-care system.

Returning

Murdoch Mysteries (Ovation at 7) Season 12.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9 ) Season 14.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Engineering to beat sea-level rise.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Estonian Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Premiere

Jeremy Wade’s Dark Waters (Animal Planet at 9) The biologist investigates unusual and unknown happenings that take place beneath the water’s surface.

Specials

Rome’s Chariot Superstar (Smithsonian at 8) Learn about the dominance of Flavius Scorpus in ancient Rome’s chariot games.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Reunion Part 3.

Returning

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (Food at 9) Season 16.