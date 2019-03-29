SMILF (Showtime at 10:30) Tutu (Rosie O'Donnell) throws Larry a birthday party, and Eliza rethinks her career in medicine on Sunday’s series finale. (Claire Folger/SHOWTIME)

Listings for March 30 and 31.

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Sandra Oh hosts. Tame Impala performs.

Special

50th NAACP Image Awards (TV One at 9) Anthony Anderson hosts this award show, broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Premiere

Animal ER Live (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Follow the staff of emergency vets around the country.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King and two veteran broadcasters, Michael Graham and Gene Valicenti, agree to disagree about the press in Trump’s Washington.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The psychology of the African American experience.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Returning

Call the Midwife (WETA and WMPT at 8) Season 8.

Barry (HBO at 10) Season 2.

Veep (HBO at 10:30) Season 7.

Premiere

Mrs. Wilson (WETA and WMPT at 9) Ruth Wilson learns of another woman who claims to have been married to her late husband.

Finales

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The communities face a severe blizzard. Season finale.

Talking Dead (AMC at 11:11) Season finale.

Specials

The Piketon Family Murders (Oxygen at 7) The case of eight people who were killed in Pike County, Ohio, in 2016.

Fox Nation in Depth (Fox News Channel at 8) Abby Hornacek hosts this behind-the-scenes special.