Listings for Feb. 2 and 3.
(All times Eastern.)
Romance Is a Bonus Book (Netflix streaming) A Korean editor finds himself intertwined with a desperate copywriter. English subtitles.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II (Animal at 8) The older rescue canines have their time on the field.
Eighth Annual NFL Honors (CBS at 9) The NFL honors its best players from the 2018 season.
First Annual Cat Bowl (Hallmark at 10) The “cat-letes” compete in the first adult feline competition.
Bordertown (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.).
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Sinovation Ventures chief executive Kai-Fu Lee, former Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Oman: Tourism (History & Modernity).
Hanna (Prime streaming) A sneak preview of the series coming in March.
Kitten Bowl VI (Hallmark at 2) Rescue kittens battle it out.
Puppy Bowl XV (Animal at 3) The famous event returns with all-new fluffy rescue pups.
Super Bowl LIII (CBS at 6:30) The Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots.
