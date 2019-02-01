The World’s Best(CBS at 10) A new talent competition series hosted by James Corden airs directly following the Super Bowl. Pictured, from left, are judges RuPaul Charles, Faith Hill, Corden and Drew Barrymore. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Listings for Feb. 2 and 3.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Romance Is a Bonus Book (Netflix streaming) A Korean editor finds himself intertwined with a desperate copywriter. English subtitles.

Specials

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II (Animal at 8) The older rescue canines have their time on the field.

Eighth Annual NFL Honors (CBS at 9) The NFL honors its best players from the 2018 season.

First Annual Cat Bowl (Hallmark at 10) The “cat-letes” compete in the first adult feline competition.

Returning

Bordertown (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Sinovation Ventures chief executive Kai-Fu Lee, former Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Oman: Tourism (History & Modernity).

Specials

Hanna (Prime streaming) A sneak preview of the series coming in March.

Kitten Bowl VI (Hallmark at 2) Rescue kittens battle it out.

Puppy Bowl XV (Animal at 3) The famous event returns with all-new fluffy rescue pups.

Super Bowl LIII (CBS at 6:30) The Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots.