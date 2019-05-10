My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO at 10) Based on the British podcast of the same name during which Jamie Morton reads actual passages written by his father and provides commentary. (Liam Daniel/HBO)

Listings for May 11 and 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Emma Thompson hosts, Jonas Brothers perform.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Philanthropist Howard Buffett.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) A heart surgeon’s journey from rural India to prominence in America.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Prison and rehabilitation.

Returning

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8) Season 2.

Specials

Jerrod Carmichael: Home Videos (HBO at 7) Carmichael discusses interacial dating with various women.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Part 3 of Porsha’s baby special.

Season finales

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marg tries to treat Bart’s ADD with crystals when Homer’s benefits get slashed.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 8:30) Randy rents Bob’s Burgers as a location for his short film.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) Brian decides that he should run for mayor but Quagmire campaigns agaist him.

Shark Tank (ABC at 10) The sharks receive a pitch for a device designed to keep pets safe.

Very Cavallari (E! at 10) Kristin gets stuck between Brittainy and Reagan.

Series finale

Veep (HBO at 10:52) The race comes to an end.