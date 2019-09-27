Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish serve as host and musical guest, respectively, for the Season 45 opener. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Chris Wallace will air highlights from his sit-down with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus Chair, House Judiciary Committee.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Ronald G. Tompkins, Harvard Medical School.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Robert Kagan, Brookings Institution.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Rudolph W. Giuliani, personal attorney for President Trump; Reps. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) and Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio); Hamad Bin Jasim al-Thani, former prime minister of Qatar; former attorney general Michael Mukasey.

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (NBC at 10:30) Yamiche Alcindor, “PBS NewsHour”; presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; radio host Hugh Hewitt; Mark Leibovich, New York Times Magazine.

Power (Starz at 9) After being duped by Tariq, Vincent holds Tariq hostage.

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Joanie and EJ begin to explore her family history in Montauk, N.Y. to try to discover the cause of her mother’s death.

Returning

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC at 7) Season 30

60 Minutes (CBS at 7:30) Season 52

The Simpsons (FOX at 8) Season 31

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS at 8) Season 4

God Friended Me (CBS at 8:30) Season 2

Bob’s Burgers (FOX at 9) Season 10

Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (CNN at 9) Season 3

Poldark (PBS at 9) Season 5

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Season 11

Halloween Wars (Food Network at 9) Season 9

Family Guy (FOX at 9:30) Season 18

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) Season 11

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Season 2

This Is Life With Lisa Ling (CNN at 10) Season 6

Premieres

Bless the Harts (FOX at 8:30) The series focuses on a financially struggling but happy Southern family hoping to achieve the American Dream.

Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 10) In the early 1960s, crime boss Bumpy Johnson returns from prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled a shambles.