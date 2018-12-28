Listings for Dec. 29 and 30.
(All times Eastern.)
The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC at 10) Regina King and Gloria Allred are guests.
A Midnight Kiss (Hallmark at 8) Mia reluctantly seeks the help of her brother’s friend to pull off a high-profile party.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) African Union Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao.
Outlander (Starz at 8) Brianna refocuses on her search for her parents.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia’s send-off for Noelle ends in a poor manner.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jackie turns to Dolores to try to better understand Teresa.
Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Sam makes a final attempt to win the election.
Counterpart (Starz at 9) Howard Prime, Quayle and Clare unite.
The Orville (Fox at 8) Season 2.
—