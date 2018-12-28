The Lake Erie Murders: Who Killed Amy Mihaljevic? (ID Sunday at 9) This new true-crime series focuses on murders that have taken place in the Lake Erie area, including the case of Amy Mihaljevic. (Discovery Communications)

Listings for Dec. 29 and 30.

(All times Eastern.)

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC at 10) Regina King and Gloria Allred are guests.

Premiere

A Midnight Kiss (Hallmark at 8) Mia reluctantly seeks the help of her brother’s friend to pull off a high-profile party.

Sunday morning listings

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) African Union Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Sunday night listings

Outlander (Starz at 8) Brianna refocuses on her search for her parents.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia’s send-off for Noelle ends in a poor manner.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jackie turns to Dolores to try to better understand Teresa.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Sam makes a final attempt to win the election.

Counterpart (Starz at 9) Howard Prime, Quayle and Clare unite.

Returning

The Orville (Fox at 8) Season 2.