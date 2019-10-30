The Good Place (NBC at 9) One of the new residents creates a division in the ranks.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan and Luis host a dinner party to sell their listing but struggle to rein in Ramona Singer.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Grace admits she’s not sure who’s the father of her baby, so Karen sets up a “Mamma Mia” situation with the potential baby daddies.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise intervenes in Michaela’s relationship with her father and asks for his help in return.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) The case of a teenage girl assaulted in the projects leads to a surprising discovery.

Special

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (CW at 8) Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time.

Movie

A Nostalgic Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9) A woman must choose between her fast-paced career in New York and taking over the family business in her hometown and seeing where a burgeoning romance might lead.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ewan McGregor.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kristen Stewart, Gaten Matarazzo, Pete Lee.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rob Corddry.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Antonio Banderas, Natalia Reyes, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown & CeeLo Green.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hollywood Vampires.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Lambert.

— Nina Zafar

