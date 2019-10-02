The Good Place (NBC at 9) Jason receives some upsetting news.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Todd and Chase compete over school photos.

The Dead Files (Travel at 9) Steve and Amy head to the Everglades to meet with a Reiki master.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy and Adam clash over an incident at the bar.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Michaela, Asher and Connor take on a case involving an undocumented immigrant seeking asylum.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Benson helps a young woman to remember the details and suspects in her rape.

Premieres

Seis Manos (Netflix) Adult animated series centers on three orphans trained in martial arts.

The Holzer Files (Travel at 10) Hans Holzer reopens a 50-year-old case documenting rampant paranormal activity at one of the oldest houses in Rye, N.Y.

Movie

A Working Mom’s Nightmare (Lifetime at 8) Kathy’s employee Hannah sees through her persona as a seemingly successful, happy working mom and has the power to destroy her life.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taylor Swift, Chris O’Dowd, Angel Olsen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Carrie Underwood, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Robert Iger, Anderson Paak featuring Smokey Robinson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cobie Smulders, Kristin Chenoweth.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Bob Thornton, Beth Ditto, Lauv featuring Anne-Marie, Roy Mayorga.

— Nina Zafar

