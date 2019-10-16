Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 9) Faye prepares for doomsday.

The Good Place (NBC at 9) An unexpected visitor arrives.

Legacies (CW at 9) MG considers telling Lizzie how he feels about her.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Fredrik has a run-in with an L.A. agent.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy accompanies chef Rudy to court-ordered AA meetings.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) The FBI continues to interrogate Conner.

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 10) The guys rescue strangers who don’t need rescuing.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) The squad assembles for a big event.

Movie

Psycho BFF (LMN at 8) Renee’s daughter makes a friend who becomes emotionally abusive. When the girls run away together, her mother goes on a desperate search for her.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Taika Waititi.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Paul Rudd, Lizzy Caplan, Tyler Childers.

— Nina Zafar

