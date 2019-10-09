Torn Apart: Separated at the Border (HBO at 9) Oscar-winning director Ellen Goosenberg Kent’s documentary chronicles the efforts of two women who were detained by the United States to reunite with their children.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith remains a presence at Grey Sloan as she remotely assists in a procedure.

Supernatural (CW at 8) The long-running fantasy drama, which began in 2005, returns for its 15th and final season.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Dina causes a ruckus when an enemy is hired, while Jonah continues efforts to unionize the warehouse staff.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon must find his own way to a lecture from Dr. Linkletter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The crew heads to Las Vegas for partying in a new locale.

Perfect Harmony (NBC at 8:30) Arthur tries to help Ginny, who’s dealing with a bout of stage fright.

The Unicorn (CBS at 8:30) Wade joins a group of fellow widowers to help calm his anger.

The Good Place (NBC at 9) Michael and Eleanor deal with a problem by turning to an unlikely ally.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 9) Rome confronts some creativity questions when an industry friend suggests tweaks for his film script.

Mom (CBS at 9) A new boss doles out dubious duties to Christy, while Bonnie questions traditions.

Evil (CBS at 10) An abrasive theater producer shows signs of being a demon.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) An FBI investigation casts a pall over the final semester.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) A celebrity’s story breaks open the case of a serial predator.

Returning

Legacies (CW at 9) This spinoff of CW shows past begins its second season as the town of Mystic Falls fends off otherworldly beings.

Movies

Sinister Seduction (Lifetime Movies at 8) A widow is relieved when a popular jock befriends her misfit son at school, but soon learns that the new friend is more interested in getting to know her.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove and Tariq, Rex Orange County.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, Amy Sedaris, Paul McCartney, Big Thief.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina King, Nat Wolff, Jimmy Eat World.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Aaron Paul, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sara Bareilles.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sam Rockwell, Lucy Boynton, Les Savy Fav, Steve Gorman.