Premieres

Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix) Dennis Quaid heads the cast of this eight-episode family comedy series about a strong-willed father navigating the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas.

Servant (Apple TV Plus) From M. Night Shyamalan, the 10-part series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Santa’s Baking Blizzard (Food at 9) Three teams of America’s best bakers join forces with master ice sculptors to create mind-blowing Christmas scenes that defy the laws of cake and ice.

Special

Outrageous Holiday Houses (HGTV at 11) Lance Bass travels the continent to visit families who take their holiday decorations to the next level.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Jason Aldean.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:07) Seth Meyers’s brother Josh and parents Hilary and Larry Meyers.

— Nina Zafar

