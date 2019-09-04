Activate (Nat Geo at 9) The six-part docuseries explores Global Citizen’s efforts to combat challenges tied to extreme poverty. Here, CEO Hugh Evans and actress Rachel Brosnahan meet two girls whose school was destroyed by mudslides in Tumbes, Peru. (Ryan Gall/Global Citizen)

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) After her divorce from longtime partner Roger, JWoww has a new man. The guys visit Mike in jail while he serves time for tax evasion. Vinny loses his footing.

The Outpost (CW at 8) The most wanted prisoner of the besieged outpost plans an escape. An enemy from Talon’s past is unearthed.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9) Mark and Aubrey clash with an unexpected ex. Another ex is sent home. Cameron is forced to acknowledge wrongdoings against his exes.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan places bets on a large commission over a table tennis match. Steve’s girlfriend settles into their new home. A new agent joins the team. Fredrik thinks the massive terrace on one of his listings could be perfect for trained pets.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) The guys play tag at a coffee shop. Shoppers deliver weird messages at the grocery store. For the first time, the show’s punishment is actually a non-punishment.

Premiering

Sunday Night Football (NBC at 8:20) The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Secret Nazi Ruins (Science at 10) This series will examine mysteries surrounding Adolf Hitler’s World War II projects, including tunnels, communication centers and artillery sites.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gov. Steve Bullock, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pete Buttigieg, Graham Norton.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) June Diane Raphael, Clairo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Kendall Jenner, Desus and Mero, Tanya Tucker featuring Brandi Carlile.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Orlando Bloom, Yvonne Strahovski, O-Town.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:08) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), DeRay Mckesson, Carter McLean.