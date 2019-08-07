(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) It’s Mike “The Situation” and Lauren’s wedding day.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The contestants are surprised by a box that has more mystery ingredients than ever before.

Big Brother (CBS at 9) One of the houseguests is evicted.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 9) Lamorne Morris, Sara Foster and Lil Rel Howery challenge Mike Colter, Erin Foster and Thomas Middleditch to various party games.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa finds out someone is stealing from her and must soothe tensions between her business partners.

Premieres

Dollar (Netflix streaming) Advertising expert Tarek and executive assistant Zeina have a plan to chase down a $1 bill that’s worth $1 million. English subtitles.

The Naked Director (Netflix streaming) Based on the true story of Japanese filmmaker Toru Muranishi’s mission to revolutionize the porn industry in 1980s Japan. English subtitles.

Wu Assassins (Netflix streaming) Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, a local chef is chosen as the last Wu Assassin searching for the powers of an ancient Chinese triad.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Murr, Q, Joe and Sal participate in a marshmallow-throwing contest. Midseason premiere.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 9) Adapted from Reddit fan fiction, the series highlights a different two-sentence horror story in each of the eight episodes.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Meek Mill.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lil Rel Howery, Lester Holt, Natalie Merchant.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Niecy Nash.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Leslie Jones, Monsta X featuring French Montana.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Gad.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Crudup, Robin Thede, Julian Dorio.