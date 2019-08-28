Falling Inn Love (Netflix streaming) A San Francisco girl moves to New Zealand after winning an inn in an online contest, but it needs some work. Luckily, there’s attractive local handyman to help. (Nicola Dove / Netflix/Nicola Dove / Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Ronnie returns from rehab with a new lease on life while JWoww tries to repair her relationships with Angelina and Ronnie.

The Outpost (CW at 8) Zed and Talon are on the hunt to stop a serial killer and Gwynn is reunited with Garret.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 9) Contestants wrestle with Nikki and Brie Bella and play a new game called Dazed and Reviewed. Natasha Leggero, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Lester Holt are featured guests.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) The boys wreak havoc on Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City and get into some other trouble,

Queen of the South (USA at 10) An unexpected guest arrives while Teresa tries to close her latest business deal.

Premiere

Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York (WE at 9) Ja Rule’s daughter has to navigate Fyre Fest fallout and Flavor Flave’s daughter Da’Zyna has a heart-to-heart with him about their relationship.

Returning

Workin’ Moms (Netflix streaming) Four moms who originally meet at a parenting group, and eventually become great friends, are back with more antics and new characters. Season 3.

Special

Argo: The Real Story of . . . (Reelz at 9) A look at what Ben Affleck’s “Argo” missed in its theatrical release by highlighting how much Canadian diplomats helped the CIA to rescue hostages in Iran.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Eva Longoria