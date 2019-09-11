HANDOUT IMAGE: I-Land (Netflix) Ten people wake up on an island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. Their journey home is made worse by I-Land’s extreme challenges. (Pictured: Kate Bosworth.) (Courtesy of Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) The group travels to Las Vegas to see Vinny perform at Chippendales, but his injury may prevent him from stripping.

The Outpost (CW at 8) A deadly assassin is on the loose at the outpost. Talon and Zed unlock a power that Talon doesn’t trust.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9) Aubrey is caught in a love triangle with Mark and Coffey.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Ryan interviews agents for his new rental team. Fredrik hosts an open house.

Miniseries

The Mind, Explained (Netflix) This series explores how the mind works, from dreams to stress and anxiety disorders. Oscar winner Emma Stone narrates.

Returning

Mr Inbetween (FX at 10) Half-hour comedy series inspired by the film “The Magician.” Season 2.

This Close (Sundance at midnight) Drama-comedy series exploring the relationship between newly engaged Kate, and recently single Michael, touching on themes of friendship and love. Season 2.

Premiering

Mr. Mom (streaming on Vudu) A TV series adapted from the 1983 Michael Keaton film of the same name, about an engineer who loses his job and becomes a stay-at-home dad.

Mixtape (AXS TV at 8:30) Eight-episode series highlights different rock legends each week as they discuss their favorite songs and music that shaped their careers.

Special

Democratic Presidential Debate (ABC at 8) Ten Democrats take the stage in Houston for the third round of debates.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jamelle Bouie.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Garner, Jim Jefferies, Megan Thee Stallion.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Jon Lovett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sean Penn, Danielle Macdonald, Green Day.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ed Helms, June Diane Raphael, 5 Seconds of Summer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Eric Holder.