Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event (NBC at 8) In the hour-long special, the cast will discuss what made the series so appealing to millions, as well as how it segues to the feature film. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features/NBC)

(All times Eastern.)

Big Brother (CBS at 8) One of the houseguests is evicted.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 9) Despite appearances, Ronnie’s relationship isn’t going as well as it seems. Angelina gets herself in a slippery situation. The group gets a call from Mike.

The Outpost (CW at 8) Talon, now a Prime Order captive, runs into Garret. Gwynn’s lost relation has a claim to the throne.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Steve hosts a book launch at his open house. Tyler and Ryan face off over a massive loft listing. Fredrik hosts a disco-themed open house.

Premieres

Bigger (BET+) A comedy series exclusive to BET’s new streaming service, BET+. The show follows Layne Roberts, who is notoriously indecisive and responded to her boyfriend’s proposal with, “Maybe.”

First Wives Club (BET+) “Girls Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver’s series adaptation of the 1996 film stars Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau.

Five Day Biz Fix (CNBC at 9) Husband-and-wife team Chrissy and Erik Kopplin rethink, redesign and renovate small businesses in just five days.

Miniseries

College Football 150: The Greatest (ESPN at 7) The docuseries examining the memories, breakthroughs and personalities that have defined college football’s history continues.

Specials

The Paley Center Salutes ‘The Good Place’ (NBC at 9) NBC and the Paley Center for Media team up for an hour-long special with clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the hit show “The Good Place.”

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) D’Arcy Carden

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Edward Snowden

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sylvester Stallone, Cedric the Entertainer, Mark Normand

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Taraji P. Henson, Aasif Mandvi

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Hugh Bonneville, Maren Morris

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michelle Dockery, Max Greenfield

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Glenn Howerton, Andrew Yang, Margaret Atwood, Yesod Williams