Carnival Row (Prime Video streaming) This new fantasy noir is set in a Victorian land where magical creatures are seeking asylum after their lands are torn apart by humans. Pictured: Orlando Bloom. (Jan Thijs)

(All times Eastern.)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Guest contestants include Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jason Andrews and others.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at why so many structures were built to mimic constellations.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) The group has to work together to find Lady’s original body by going undercover in enemy territory.

Returning

Keeping Faith (Acorn streaming) A lawyer’s life is turned upside down after her husband’s murder. Season 2.

Droppin’ Cash (Netflix streaming) A look at the lifestyles of the rich and famous through their receipts. Season 2.

Premieres

The A List (Netflix streaming) Teens go to a sleepaway camp that has more to it than meets the eye.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix streaming) A prequel to Jim Henson’s “The Dark Crystal” movie with stunning puppetry. See Hank Stuever’s review at wapo.st/darkcrystal.

The Good Bandit (Netflix streaming) After a drug lord almost loses his life, he decides he needs to change his ways. English subtitles.

Styling Hollywood (Netflix streaming) Designers assist Hollywood celebrities with their homes and red-carpet outfits.

Special

Escaping the Kingdom (HBO at 7:30) Vice News follows two sisters as they try to defect from Saudi Arabia on a family vacation.