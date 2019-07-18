Queer Eye (Netflix streaming) The Fab 5 are back to help new contestants, including Jonathan’s former orchestra teacher. From left: Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown. (Christopher Smith/Netflix)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Time is running out for the team to save the world, and a new danger is around the corner.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Druids in New England? This episode explores whether the Irish myth of the Shining Ones made it to the New World.

Premieres

Typewriter (Netflix streaming) A holiday home hides dangerous secrets. English subtitles.

The UnXplained (History at 10) William Shatner hosts this new paranormal show, seeking to find the truth behind history’s most unexplained occurrences.

Returning

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix streaming) The new season features Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Bridget Everett, Ricky Gervais, Melissa Villaseñor and Sebastian Maniscalco. Season 11.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Intergalactic bounty hunters have to contend with The Lady, who poses a real threat to their livelihoods. Final season.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central at 11) Comedians stop in to the famed Comedy Cellar for short and timely sets. Season 2.

Special

NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future — Celebrating Apollo 50th As We Go Forward to the Moon (Science at 1) A look at the technological advances it took to get to the moon and how NASA is moving forward with future missions.

Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo (Nat Geo at 10) Scientists remove bull sharks from the harbor of Noumea and relocate them to a coral reef away from humans.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, Joe Namath