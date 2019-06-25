(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) The dystopian drama goes to Washington, D.C., after Serena Joy decides she wants to extradite June’s daughter Nichole back to Gilead after seeing her in Canada.

Match Game (ABC at 10) Vanessa Williams, Rachael Ray, Joel McHale, Jason Biggs, Caroline Rhea and Donald Faison compete in ABC’s reboot of the classic game show.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza and Charles take their relationship to the next level while Kelsey tries to get a juicy tell-all for their publishing imprint Millennial.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Bee talks about the biggest news of the week.

Special

Democratic Candidates Debate (Part 1) (Various channels at 9) The first group of Democratic presidential nominees debate, featuring Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.); Reps. Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii); former congressmen Beto O’Rourke (Tex.) and John Delaney (Md.); former housing secretary Julián Castro; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Washington governor Jay Inslee.

Season finale

The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) The 31st season of this reality-show standby comes to a close as the final four teams race to the finish line while traveling through London and Detroit to win $1 million.

Documentary

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (HBO at 8) A public interest attorney by trade and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Stevenson delves into the root causes, and possible solutions, of inequality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Perry Bacon Jr.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daisy Ridley, Colin Quinn, Little Big Town.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Incubus.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Terry Crews, Anthony Jeselnik, Jon Wurster.