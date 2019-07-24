Another Life (Netflix streaming) Niko Breckinridge leads a team to discover alien artifacts but they are in more danger than they know. Pictured: Katee Sackhoff. (James Dittiger)

(All times Eastern.)

Siren (Freeform at 8) Xander and Ben question Chris’s motives, while Helen and Maddie try to keep the mermaids safe.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 9) New games, such as Jane’s Pool Jamz, are introduced to players from NBC’s “Superstore,” along with Donald Faison, David Arquette and Rob Riggle.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) In the third reunion, Luann and Sonja face harsh realities about their drinking habits. Barbara discusses her comments about Luann’s singing. The housewives talk about some of their more dramatic moments this season.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Odin Reichenbach is back and continues to push for his crime prevention and detection technology, against Holmes and Watson’s wishes.

Specials

Angel Brinks: The Real Bling (WE at 10) A fashion designer for the stars mounts a large show for LA Fashion Week.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Andrew Yang.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Delaney, Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin, Mike Vecchione.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Aisha Tyler.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Eugenio Derbez, the Raconteurs.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews, Joshua Jay.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Moore, Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Lanegan.