(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Contestants compete for the golden buzzer so they can move on to the next round of competitions. Brad Paisley guest judges.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Callie realizes her reputation isn’t what she thought it was. Alice tries to impress her comedic heroes while she does stand-up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The ladies meet to discuss the season’s biggest feuds but Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t show.

Drunk History (Comedy Central at 10) Martha Mitchell and others are lampooned in this “whistleblower” themed episode.

Pose (FX at 10) Damon and Ricky audition to be dancers on Madonna’s “Blonde Ambition” tour, but there’s only one spot left.

Premieres

Human Discoveries (Facebook Watch) A-listers including Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick star in this new animated offering .

Pandora (CW at 8) In 2199, a young woman joins the Earth’s Space Training Academy to protect the human race from intergalactic dangers.

Returning

Food Truck Nation (Cooking at 9) Chef Brad Miller travels the country to find the latest and greatest food trucks. Season 2.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 9) Ten new contestants arrive on a beach, only to have their exes surprise them. Season 3.

Specials

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix streaming) David Harbour plays both himself and a fictionalized version of his father in this irreverent special.

The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts (ABC at 8) Roberts hosts a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Disney’s latest live-action film adaptation of “The Lion King.” JFK Jr.: The Final Year (A&E at 9) This documentary unearths footage and documents from before John F. Kennedy Jr.’s untimely death.

Whale That Ate Jaws: Eye Witness Report (Nat Geo at 10) A look back at the shocking 1997 incident where a killer whale attacked and ate a great white shark in the San Francisco Bay.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nas

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, David Crosby, Cameron Crowe

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Awkwafina, Donny Deutsch, the Mountain Goats

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Fred Savage, Koffee

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Dax Shepard, Nicolle Wallace, Weyes Blood, Raghav Mehrotra