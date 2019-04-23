Listings for April 24.
(All times Eastern.)
Empire (Fox at 8) Damon shows up uninvited, attempting to bring down Cookie.
Riverdale (CW at 8) Jughead and crew try to find Jellybean when she goes missing.
Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Rogelio throws Jane a 30th-birthday bash, but she’s not totally enthusiastic about it.
SEAL Team (CBS at 10) Former Navy SEAL Brett Swan keeps dealing with his mental health problems.
Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Frankie steps up as leader when Will is taken hostage.
A Life Among Monkeys (Smithsonian at 9) Wolfgang Dittus’s footage and testimony from his over 50 years of studying various species in Sri Lanka.
Bonding (Netflix streaming) A grad student and her best friend engage in an S&M business together.
Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future (Science at 10) A six-episode docuseries about how cities are reinventing their skylines.
Cobra Kai (YouTube streaming) Season 2.
Conan (TBS at 11) Howie Mandel
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Melinda Gates
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Colin Hanks
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Brie Larson, Wyatt Cenac, Wu-Tang Clan
—