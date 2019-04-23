Boise Boys (HGTV at 11) The home improvement show about flipping homes in Idaho’s capital city returns for Season 2. Pictured: Designer Luke Caldwell, left, and contractor Clint Robertson, right.

Listings for April 24.

(All times Eastern.)

Empire (Fox at 8) Damon shows up uninvited, attempting to bring down Cookie.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Jughead and crew try to find Jellybean when she goes missing.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Rogelio throws Jane a 30th-birthday bash, but she’s not totally enthusiastic about it.

SEAL Team (CBS at 10) Former Navy SEAL Brett Swan keeps dealing with his mental health problems.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Frankie steps up as leader when Will is taken hostage.

Special

A Life Among Monkeys (Smithsonian at 9) Wolfgang Dittus’s footage and testimony from his over 50 years of studying various species in Sri Lanka.

Premieres

Bonding (Netflix streaming) A grad student and her best friend engage in an S&M business together.

Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future (Science at 10) A six-episode docuseries about how cities are reinventing their skylines.

Returning

Cobra Kai (YouTube streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Howie Mandel

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Melinda Gates

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Colin Hanks

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Brie Larson, Wyatt Cenac, Wu-Tang Clan