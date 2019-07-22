Cajun Navy (Discovery at 10) This documentary follows the grass roots organization that helps rescue those stranded by dangerous storms in the South. Pictured: Kip Coltrin and Allen Lenard driving an airboat. (Discovery Channel)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Dwyane Wade hosts as contestants try to move on to the next round.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Malika strengthens her bond with the Coterie after a night of performances and gossip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Camille and the housewives discuss the root of their problems, leading to new revelations.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete to win $10,000 and must cook with ingredients including soft shell crab, miniature fruit and a cake.

Drunk History (Comedy Central at 10) A look at two figures who went behind enemy lines: Marina Raskova and James J. Andrews.

Pose (FX at 10) Pray Tell gets sick while planning the annual AIDS cabaret, leading to a revolving door of well-wishers while he’s in the hospital.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Chloe’s use of inappropriate words gets her into trouble.

Movie

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO at 8) HBO’s latest true-crime offering dives into the death of Phillips, the subsequent search for justice and the lasting scars.

Special

Real Story of Lone Survivor (Reelz at 9) The story of Marcus Luttrell’s survival after he was able to escape the Taliban when a Navy SEAL mission went wrong.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) David Spade.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Octavia Spencer, Fred Armisen, YBN Cordae featuring Anderson .Paak.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julián Castro, Tony Hale, Nilüfer Yanya.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Casey Affleck, Jack Quaid, Burna Boy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Eva Longoria, Thomas Lennon.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Beto O’Rourke, Hunter Schafer, Mark Lanegan.