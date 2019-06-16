Listings for June 17.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Hannah and the men travel to Riga, Latvia.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Oklahoma City city qualifiers.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Auditions continue in Los Angeles.

Premiere

Das Boot (Hulu streaming) A sequel series to Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 film of the same name, set in World War II.

Returning

The Missing (Netflix streaming) Moves from Starz to Netflix for Season 3.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Season 6.

ATL Homicide (TV One at 9) Season 2.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Season 15.

Special

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV at 9) Zachary Levi hosts this award show, broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Christine Lagarde.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keegan-Michael Key, Horatio Sanz, Perry Farrell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Dax Shepard, Preet Bharara, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Christina Applegate, Anthony Jeselnik, Rob Thomas.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tom Hanks, Gillian Anderson, David Blaine, Team USA vs. Team UK Dodgeball with Michelle Obama.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kevin Bacon, Cobie Smulders, Jordan Klepper, Jessica Burdeaux.