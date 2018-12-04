Listings for Dec. 5.
(All times Eastern.)
America’s Mississippi (Smithsonian at 8) Discover the regions the famous river flows through.
Border Live (Discovery at 9) Watch Border Patrol agents work.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime streaming) Season 2. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
History Remembers George H.W. Bush (History at 10) A memorial special paying tribute to his life.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Charles and Goodwin debate over how to treat a patient.
Empire (Fox at 8) The Lyon family tries to secure their finances and Hakeem and Tiana try to work out their relationship.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The team deals with a massive highway crash.
Star (Fox at 9) Cassie gets out of jail and Derek and Ruby start volunteering at a shelter.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Antonio crosses a line, resulting in the whole team being put at risk.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) A new episode of the talk show.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jeremy Scott.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, John Legend.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer.
Jimmy Kimmel Live/Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Aniston, Chris Elliott, Rita Ora.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jude Law, Steve Coogan, Sam Morril.
Late Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Howie Mandel, Danielle Macdonald, Mehdi Hasan, Nikki Glaspie.
