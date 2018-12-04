Deal or No Deal(CNBC at 8) Howie Mandels hosts and produces this all-new reboot of the classic high-stakes game show, which originally ran for seven seasons from 2005 to 2009. Premieres tonight.

Listings for Dec. 5.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

America’s Mississippi (Smithsonian at 8) Discover the regions the famous river flows through.

Border Live (Discovery at 9) Watch Border Patrol agents work.

Returning

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime streaming) Season 2. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Special

History Remembers George H.W. Bush (History at 10) A memorial special paying tribute to his life.

Midseason Finales

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Charles and Goodwin debate over how to treat a patient.

Empire (Fox at 8) The Lyon family tries to secure their finances and Hakeem and Tiana try to work out their relationship.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The team deals with a massive highway crash.

Star (Fox at 9) Cassie gets out of jail and Derek and Ruby start volunteering at a shelter.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Antonio crosses a line, resulting in the whole team being put at risk.

Midseason Premiere

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) A new episode of the talk show.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jeremy Scott.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, John Legend.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Aniston, Chris Elliott, Rita Ora.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jude Law, Steve Coogan, Sam Morril.

Late Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Howie Mandel, Danielle Macdonald, Mehdi Hasan, Nikki Glaspie.