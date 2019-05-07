Empire (Fox at 8) Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) try to navigate their relationship as it, and the future of Empire, remain uncertain on tonight’s Season 5 finale. (Chuck Hodes/Fox)

Listings for May 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treat a patient who is purposely poisoning herself.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform at 8) Caitlin realizes that Jeremy is hiding something.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Veronica goes to Mary for help regarding Hiram.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) The team goes undercover at a college where their suspect is.

Season Finales

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica plans to follow the Grateful Dead on their summer tour with Geoff.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) A look back on the birthdays celebrated throughout the family’s year.

Star (Fox at 9) Someone from Alex’s past shows up on her wedding day and wreaks havoc.

Returning

Lucifer (Netflix streaming) The series moves from Fox for its fourth season.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) David Cross.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Josh Hopkins, Kevin Morby.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tyra Banks.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maya Rudolph, Rita Ora, Kygo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bryan Cranston, RuPaul.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rebel Wilson, Kyle Chandler, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christina Applegate, Kenneth Branagh, Rival Sons.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lena Dunham, Ian McShane, Phillip “Fish” Fisher.