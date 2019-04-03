In The Dark (CW at 9) This series about a blind girl who struggles to learn what happened to her friend premieres tonight. Pictured above: Brooke Markham as Jess, left, and Perry Mattfeld as Murphy. (Marni Grossman/The CW)

Listings for April 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Wife Swap (Paramount at 9) A revival of the reality series during which women try living with each other’s families.

The American Farm (History at 10) A look into farmers across the country.

Ghost Bait (Travel at 10) A revival of the series featuring paranormal investigators Bob Magill and Tina Storer.

Special

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) Reunion Part 2.

Finale

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Jack and Estefan’s destination wedding hits a snag. Season finale.

Returning

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

Hustle & Soul (WE at 10) Season 3.

Little Women: LA (Lifetime at 10) Season 8.

Midseason Premiere

Braxton Family Values (WE at 9) The sisters try to repair their relationship.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Natalie Morales.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kit Harington, Elle Fanning, Khalid.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sandra Oh, Zachary Levi, Nina Nesbitt.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Mike Tyson, Iggy Azalea.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matthew McConaughey, Reba McEntire, Jimmy Buffett.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Kamala Harris, Henry Winkler, Conleth Hill, Aaron Comess.