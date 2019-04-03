Listings for April 4.
(All times Eastern.)
Wife Swap (Paramount at 9) A revival of the reality series during which women try living with each other’s families.
The American Farm (History at 10) A look into farmers across the country.
Ghost Bait (Travel at 10) A revival of the series featuring paranormal investigators Bob Magill and Tina Storer.
Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) Reunion Part 2.
Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Jack and Estefan’s destination wedding hits a snag. Season finale.
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Season 2.
Hustle & Soul (WE at 10) Season 3.
Little Women: LA (Lifetime at 10) Season 8.
Braxton Family Values (WE at 9) The sisters try to repair their relationship.
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Natalie Morales.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kit Harington, Elle Fanning, Khalid.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sandra Oh, Zachary Levi, Nina Nesbitt.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Mike Tyson, Iggy Azalea.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matthew McConaughey, Reba McEntire, Jimmy Buffett.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Kamala Harris, Henry Winkler, Conleth Hill, Aaron Comess.
