Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) In the Season 3 premiere, the cast of the reality TV show “Jersey Shore” reunite. This time, they confront the legal troubles of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, third from right.

(All times Eastern.)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The ladies recap the big moments from this season while reigniting some of the feuds.

Baskets (FX at 10) Dale takes a few liberties at a Chinese restaurant and orders a burger.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes and Watson try to solve a murder with the help of a young woman they already put in prison.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) With the battle over, Teresa and Dumas try to find common ground.

Returning

The Outpost (CW at 9) After her race is wiped out, lone survivor Talon seeks justice by traveling to the farthest reaches of her world.

Escape the Night (YouTube streaming) Season 4 of this murder-mystery reality series, where “guests” have to survive the night and escape an old estate by completing challenges.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 9) Season 6 kicks off with “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman, among other players.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) She’s back — dermatologist Sandra Lee returns for a third season of fascinating skin conditions.

Our Wedding Story (Up at 9) A second season of “breathtaking” real weddings that are given a romantic, cinematic treatment by filmmakers Nick and Colin.

Movie

Cities of Last Things (Netflix streaming) A man seeks revenge in this high-concept, nonlinear thriller. English subtitles.

Premiere

Killer Affair (Oxygen at 8) Lovers’ quarrels often end badly in this new true-crime offering.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kumail Nanjiani

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo at 11) Pauly D and Countess Luann

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulcé Sloan Vol. 2

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jon Favreau, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Taylor Bennett