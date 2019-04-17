Life in Pieces (CBS at 8:30) The show returns Thursday night, with the Short family taking a vacation to the Yucatan — but things don’t go as planned. From left: Colin Hanks, Holly J. Barrett, Dan Bakkedahl and Betsy Brandt. (Ron P. Jaffe/CBS)

Listings for April 18.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Amy deals with the aftermath of winning the Nobel Prize.

Gotham (Fox at 8) Gordon seeks help from his former enemies in stopping Bane from destroying the city.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith deals with her personal life as Owen attempts therapy.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) The man who bullied Jack when he was young gets a gig as a motivational speaker at Whitlock.

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy and Tammy go out on a double date.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) The team risks everything to save Station 42’s captain during a fire in a coffee processing plant.

For the People (ABC at 10) Sandra handles a case involving a homeless man accused of trespassing.

Premiere

My First First Love (Netflix streaming) A coming-of-age story about South Korean friends living together in one house.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Hader.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Chad Michael Murray.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Cohen; Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti; José Andrés.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samantha Bee, Retta, Spiritualized.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lionel Richie, Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Lizzo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andrew Garfield, Lake Bell, Blackpink.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Sedaris, Pete Buttigieg, Toro y Moi.